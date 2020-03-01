QuarkChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $7.66 million and $1.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,849,926 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

