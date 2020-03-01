Qubitica (QBIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $177,481.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $35.63 or 0.00419504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $177,481.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

