QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.66 million and $21,840.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00497280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.42 or 0.06355002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00064003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011635 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,313,094 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.