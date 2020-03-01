QUINADS Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. QUINADS has a market cap of $54,070.00 and $1.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00418715 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011742 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012387 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.