QunQun (QUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $280,548.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $280,548.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00498034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.06328343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00063915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

