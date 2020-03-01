Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will announce sales of $107.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.48 million and the highest is $107.53 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $98.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $491.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.07 million to $492.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.67 million, with estimates ranging from $546.36 million to $567.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on QUOT. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 724,133 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Quotient Technology by 9,613.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.