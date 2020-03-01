Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $160.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $727,603.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

