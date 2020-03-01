Radium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Radium has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $847.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,964,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,950,566 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.