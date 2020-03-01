Radium Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Radium has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $2,210.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,964,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,950,125 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.