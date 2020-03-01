Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,078 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 2,781,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

