Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 192,878 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400,629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 2,385,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

