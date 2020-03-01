Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. 1,027,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,798. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

