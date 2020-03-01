Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 16,661 Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of AnaptysBio worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AnaptysBio by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 830,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,854. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

