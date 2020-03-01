Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,018. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,140,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

