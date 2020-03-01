Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,244. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

