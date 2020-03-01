Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,580 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Humana by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.68. 2,130,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.20. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

