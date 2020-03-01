Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,649. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

