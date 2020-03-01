Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,144. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

