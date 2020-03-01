Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,018. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

