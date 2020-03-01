Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of California Resources worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CRC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 3,059,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 4.55. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

