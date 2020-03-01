Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.