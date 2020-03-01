Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 1,063,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,236. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

