Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 4,169,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,034. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

