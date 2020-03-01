Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 973,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

