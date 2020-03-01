Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,109 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 400,553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,915,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

