Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $331,446. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IIPR traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 939,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

