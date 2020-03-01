Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,204 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Radius Health worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Radius Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

RDUS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 887,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,416. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 11,021.52%. Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

