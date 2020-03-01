Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $60.58. 1,872,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

