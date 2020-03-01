Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,642 First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 101.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,079. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

