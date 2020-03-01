Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,805 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 2,036,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

