Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Textron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Textron by 9,996.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 2,924,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.