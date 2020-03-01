Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 527,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,867. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.