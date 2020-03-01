Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,371 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 2,858,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.