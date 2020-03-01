Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 268,406 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,406 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ADVM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,812,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $804.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

