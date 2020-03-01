Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 95,601 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,601 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,690. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

