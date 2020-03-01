Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 2,051,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

