Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $992,548.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007993 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

