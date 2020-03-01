Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $103,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $105.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

