Ravencoin Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $140.75 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,628,310,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Graviex, TradeOgre, QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDCM, Upbit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

