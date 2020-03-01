Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 2,736.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 25,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $9,575,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 242,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN opened at $188.56 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

