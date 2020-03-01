RChain (RHOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,050.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitMart and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $3,050.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bilaxy, AirSwap, IDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, OOOBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

