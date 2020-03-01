Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.15. 220,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $524.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

