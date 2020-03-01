Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

