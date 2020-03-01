Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Position Lessened by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

