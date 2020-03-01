RED Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, RED has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $418,309.00 and approximately $17,554.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

