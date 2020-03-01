ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $226,731.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $226,731.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24, C-Patex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00989188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038881 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00200636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00311260 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

