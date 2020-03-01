Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Redfin by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

