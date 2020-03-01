Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stake Trimmed by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

RF stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

