Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 341,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,910. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

