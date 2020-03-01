Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $149,080. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

